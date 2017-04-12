‘Manchester By The Sea’ allegedly inspired couple to kill disabled son in house fire

Oscar-winning movie starred Casey Affleck in lead role

A prosecutor has said that a couple were inspired to kill their disabled adopted son after watching Oscar-winning film Manchester By The Sea.

Manchester By The Sea took home two Academy Awards in February, with director Kenneth Lonegran taking home Best Original Screenplay and Casey Affleck picking up Best Actor.

The film tells the story of a man who accidentally starts a fire that kills his children.

The Guardian reports that Ernest and Heather Franklin have been charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence over the death of Jeffrey Franklin, 16.

The Franklins are accused of killing their son on February 28, two days after the Oscars. “Within two hours of that movie playing to this defendant and her husband, Jeffrey’s deceased,” Chenango County district attorney Joseph McBride said on Friday (April 7).

The couple are accused of starting a fire to cover up the murder, with McBride stating that an autopsy showed Jeffrey had died before the fire.

“The victim was badly burned,” McBride said. “Because of the damage to the body by the fire, the pathologist is not able to determine the cause of death.”

Michael Trosset, Heather Franklin’s attorney, has said that she is “innocent until proven guilty”.

Manchester By The Sea‘s Oscar wins were hit by a backlash related to historic sexual harassment claims aimed at the film’s star Casey Affleck. In March, director Kenneth Lonergan came out in defence of Affleck.