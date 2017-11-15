Tourists arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing ‘Borat’ mankinis

They probably deserved it.

Six tourists have been arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing bright green ‘mankinis’ made popular by the Sacha Baron Cohen character ‘Borat’.

The group wore the infamous green swimpiece to pose for photos in the capital city of Astana last week, BBC report. On Tuesday (November 14) the tourists were arrested for their “indecent” appearance and fined 22,500 Tenge which is roughly £51.

The news reportedly sparked a debate on social media about how this group would have been treated in other countries. Kazakh journalist Assem Mirjekeeva asked on Facebook: “I wonder how would the Czech authorities react if our citizens did the same in their country?”

One poster said that “I think they would have not reacted. It is because our police are so sensitive”, while another wrote, “They should have had a criminal charge for insulting the honour of the nation”.

In 2006, Baron Cohen wrote and produced the feature film, titled: ‘Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’.

The film has been banned in Kazakhstan and the government threatened to sue the comedy actor. However, in 2012, the foreign minister of the Central Asian state thanked Sacha Baron Cohen for boosting tourism.

