Watch Margot Robbie dancing at a honky-tonk bar

Star is currently filming a Tonya Harding biopic movie in Georgia

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie has been filmed dancing in a honky-tonk bar in America.

TMZ reports that the actress, who shot to fame as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad last year, was at a local Georgia bar called Southern Comfort with the cast and crew of the upcoming Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, which is currently being filmed in the area.

Robbie was spotted dancing with co-star Paul Walter Hauser. Watch below:

Robbie was named one of NME‘s People of the Year for 2016.

We wrote: “This was the year Margot Robbie capitalised on the ‘next big thing’ heat she gained from 2013’s The Wolf Of Wall Street. As grade-A nutjob Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Jane in The Legend Of Tarzan, she leapt from unknown supporting actress to female lead in two of the most high-profile films of the year. A 24-carat movie star, at ease with comedy, action and drama, Robbie was superb in each, playing good-hearted heroine and black-souled villain with equal magnetism, and proving that a female character can steal the show in the male-dominated world of superhero movies. And what really made Robbie stand out this year, aside from the work, was her willingness to call out the sexism that goes with being a newly minted female star. When a Vanity Fair cover story kept harping on about how “beautiful” and “sexy” she is, as well as knocking her home country Australia, she ripped it for being “really weird” and “insulting”. When you’re still on the ascent, that’s brave.”