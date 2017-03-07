Margot Robbie to star as Marian in reimagined Robin Hood movie

It's said to have a tone that's like 'Braveheart meets Game Of Thrones'.

Margot Robbie is to star in a new movie about Maid Marian.

The character has traditionally been portrayed as Robin Hood’s love interest, but in the Robbie-fronted Marian, she will take centre-stage.

According to Deadline, the story will begin with Robin Hood dying, prompting Marian to assume his mission to ‘rob from the rich and give to the poor’. She then leads her people to war and “rises as a legend herself”.

The role is described as “serious and truly gritty” and the film is said to have a tone that’s like “Braveheart meets Game Of Thrones”. The director and any of Robbie’s co-stars have yet to be revealed.

Robbie is currently working on I, Tonya, a biopic of notorious American figure skater Tonya Harding. She is also due to reprise her Suicide Squad role in Gotham City Sirens, a film focusing on the famous female characters from the DC universe. Megan Fox has also been linked to the film and director David Ayer has recently dropped a major hint about its villain.

Meanwhile, Robbie was named one of NME‘s People of the Year for 2016. Last month (February) footage of her dancing in a honky-tonk bar in the US went viral.