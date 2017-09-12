Mark Hamill has become a Wolves fan by complete accident

The force is strong....

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has inadvertently become a fan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, after unknowingly professing his love for the West Midlands team on Twitter.

When a fan asked him if he supported Wolves, the actor liked their tweet after mistakenly believing that they were referring to actual wolves and not the kind that is usually found dwelling at Molineux.

Now, he’s revealed that he is planning on becoming a fan of the team after his support was questioned by a Wolves fan account.

“I am now. Never heard of them until 2 days ago. All because I “liked” a tweet from a # Wolves fan & they made me feel like family. Very nice!”, he wrote.

He was also welcomed by the official Wolves twitter account, who shared a photo of manager Nuno Espirito Santo in a fittingly force-like pose.

“The force is strong here, @HamillHimself. Great to have you with us”, they wrote.

Hamill responded: “When asked if I liked the “Wolves” I thought they meant the animal. But everyone got so excited-I HAD to be a fan-there’s no turning back now!”

But his allegiance could yet change, after admitting that his love of The Beatles would naturally tip his favour towards Liverpool.

“Never really followed football much, but would favor Liverpool FC because The Reds live where The Beatles are from & I’m a # Beatlemaniac!”, he wrote.

Either way, he’s in pretty good company – with Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Pop Will Eat Itself’s Clint Mansell counting themselves among the fans of the Black Country team.