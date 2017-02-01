Mark Hamill defends ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy

Actor will appear as Luke Skywalker in the forthcoming 'The Last Jedi'

Mark Hamill has defended the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The star, who plays Luke Skywalker in the original films and the current trilogy, said the public overreacted over the films.

“I couldn’t believe some of the things they [Star Wars fans] wrote about the prequels, you know. I mean really beyond, ‘I didn’t like it’, ‘you ruined my childhood…’,” Hamill said.

He continued: “I’m still angry about the way they treated Jake Lloyd. He was only 10 years old, that boy, and he did exactly what George [Lucas] wanted him to do. Believe me, I understand clunky dialogue.”

Lloyd, who played Anakin Skywalker as a boy in The Phantom Menace, said in a 2012 interview that it made his childhood a “living hell”.

Getty

“Other children were really mean to me,” he said. “They would make the sound of the lightsaber every time they saw me. It was totally mad.”

“My entire school life was really a living hell – and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day.”

Meanwhile, Hamill also revealed that he turned down the chance to take part in the anti-George Lucas documentary The People vs George Lucas.

He told Vulture: “They weren’t calling it [that] at the time. But I could tell from the questions they were asking me that it was an open invitation to trash George. And I have issues with George, but I love that man. I would never talk outside the family.”

The official title for Episode 8 was recently revealed as Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It is set for release on December 15 and follows 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Read more: Star Wars Episode 8 – The Last Jedi: release date, trailers, cast, and everything we know so far

Director Rian Johnson recently said that the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey is set to be a major part of the next movie.

He added: “I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” he said. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens… part of what’s she’s [Rey] dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”