And admits it was "scary" to return to the role

Mark Hamill has revealed further details about Luke Skywalker’s role in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie.

Speaking to Associated Press, Hamill explained “Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master.”

He also suggested that what has happened to Luke in the intervening years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens was not properly explained to him initially, and he “did do a backstory” for the character himself: “Between “Return of the Jedi” and “Force Awakens,” there’s just decades of history that’s unknown… In this new one, I was saying to Rian Johnson: I need to know my backstory. It was kind of unclear. You read where he is now and what he’s doing now and sort of have to fill in the blanks for yourself. So I did do a backstory myself. It’s not about Luke anymore, so it’s not really important. But I had to make sense of it for myself. What Rian came up with, I was stunned.”

Hamill further discussed his hesitation to return to the series after such a long break from the role: “When they asked me to come back, it was scary. I thought, ‘Gee, it was hard to catch lightning in a bottle the first time. I don’t know if this is such a wise idea.'”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on December 14th 2018, and will form the eighth instalment in the franchise.