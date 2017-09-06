Mark Hamill reveals how to become an icon in three easy steps

"It's really rather simple..."

Last night at the GQ Awards 2017, ‘Star Wars‘ legend Mark Hamill revealed how to become an icon in just three steps.

The sci-fi screen veteran was attending the ceremony in London where he was handed the Icon Of The Year Awards by ‘Force Awakens’ co-star Simon Pegg, who hailed Hamill as “my hero for 40 years”.

“I know what you want to ask,” the Luke Skywalker actor told the crowd, reports BT. “Do you have any advice on how we too can be icons?

“It’s really rather simple, step one, blow up a Death Star. You will gain the good will and deep gratitude of untold millions and it will last a lifetime. Once you’ve established yourself as an icon of virtue and heroism like Luke, go for the Joker, an icon of villainy and depravity, and of course if you’ve accomplished those two steps, the third is pretty easy.

Hamill continued: “Get your likeness on a mountain of merchandise, become a Pez dispenser, a pair of underoos, an electric toothbrush, a sleeping bag.

“I really can’t believe it, as facetious as I can be, I’m sincerely grateful for this recognition.”

Meanwhile, Hamill recently spoke out about how his character Skywalker has “changed” for the upcoming ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘.

“Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master,” said Hamill.

He also suggested that what has happened to Luke in the intervening years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens was not properly explained to him initially, and he “did do a backstory” for the character himself: “Between ‘Return of the Jedi’ and ‘Force Awakens’, there’s just decades of history that’s unknown… In this new one, I was saying to Rian Johnson: I need to know my backstory. It was kind of unclear. You read where he is now and what he’s doing now and sort of have to fill in the blanks for yourself. So I did do a backstory myself. It’s not about Luke any more, so it’s not really important. But I had to make sense of it for myself. What Rian came up with, I was stunned.”