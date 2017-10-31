Mark Hamill says Harrison Ford was the main reason for his ‘Star Wars’ return

The force is strong...

Mark Hamill has revealed how Harrison Ford was the determining factor in his return to the Star Wars universe.

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker in the iconic sci-fi franchise, says he eventually agreed to return after learning that Ford would be reprising the role of Han Solo.

“I was just really scared”, he told the New York Times.

“I thought, why mess with it? The idea of catching lightning in a bottle twice was ridiculously remote.”

But despite his initial reservations, he had no intention of disappointing the fans who wanted to see himself, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford back on the big screen.

“Can you imagine if I was the only one to say no?”, he admitted.

“I’d be the most hated man in nerd-dom.”

His return came in the form of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, although he was largely absent for the majority of the film – with his reintroduction coming right at the very end.

Instead, he’ll make his full return in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which sees Rey seeking help from Skywalker in the ways of learning the force.

But the two trailers for the film have hinted at a dark side to Skywalker, wearing a black cloak and boldly proclaiming that it is “time for the Jedi to end”.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 19.