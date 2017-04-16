Mark Hamill says Luke Skywalker could turn to the dark side in ‘The Last Jedi’

The actor teased fans at Star Wars Celebration in Florida

Mark Hamill has said it is “possible” that Luke Skywalker could turn to the dark side in the next installment of the Star Wars franchise.

The actor was present at Star Wars Celebration in Florida, where he discussed the path his character could take in The Last Jedi.

“It’s possible, anything’s possible,” he said, as The Independent reports. However, he also joked during the panel that he suffers from “short term memory loss” and said he had “lost credibility with the public through social media because I lie all the time.”

He added: “And I post an exclusive look at the Episode VIII trailer and it’s a trailer on the back lot… It’s like the boy who cried wolf, nobody believes me.”

It was also revealed during Star Wars Celebration that Carrie Fisher had helped rewrite The Last Jedi script before her death. She will appear in the film, which will mark her last appearance in a Star Wars film, despite previous reports.

“Carrie is remarkable in the movie,” Kathy Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said. “What Rian [Johnson, director] wrote, and the performance she [Fisher] ended up giving; I think you guys will find that an amazing tribute to her talent.”

Johnson added: “I love her so much. I just adore her. I connected with her first and foremost as a writer. She was an incredible writer, with an incredible mind.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due for release on December 15, 2017 and stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and more.