Mark Hamill has shared the first images of the new look Luke Skywalker from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie.

Posting on Twitter, the actor shared images from a Hungarian magazine cover that see him dressed in his new Luke Skywalker costume, alongside the caption “Finally! In Hungary I’m a cover-boy!” in Hungarian. See the cover below:

A move away from his distinctive Jedi garb of cream, beige and brown material, the new Luke Skywalker costume is noticeably darker in appearance; Hamill appears to be wearing a black leather cape.

Some have already speculated online that the plot of the new film could see Luke moving to the Dark Side.

Hamill also spoke recently about the new, “changed” Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and his initial hesitation about returning to the role.