Mark Hamill compares ‘Rogue One’ Darth Vader scenes to “Steve Bannon’s home movies”

The 'Star Wars' actor poked fun at Donald Trump's Chief Strategist after the President was pictured standing next to a TV showing 'Rogue One'

Mark Hamill has jokingly compared Darth Vader’s scenes in the recent Star Wars movie Rogue One to White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s “home movies.”

The Luke Skywalker actor – who has frequently criticised US President Donald Trump’s administration – was asked on Twitter to give his verdict on the pictures that emerged from an impromptu press conference Trump gave this week aboard Air Force One – with one widely-shared screenshot showing Trump giving answers next to a TV screen that was showing Darth Vader in a scene from Rogue One.

Asked by Michigan news reporter Brent Ashcroft for his take on the picture of Trump “watching” Rogue One while talking to the Press corps, Hamill responded: “Rogue One? I thought they were just screening Steve Bannon’s home movies.”

See the Twitter exchange below.

Bannon was also the subject of a recent jibe from actor Sean Penn, who described the Strategist as “conniving, hateful and bloated” in an interview earlier this week.

Meanwhile, back in February Rosie O’Donnell offered to play Bannon on Saturday Night Live, saying: “I am here to serve – Alec [Baldwin] has Trump, Melissa [McCarthy] has Spicer – I would need a few days to prepare. So if called, I will be ready.”