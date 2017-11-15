Watch Mark Hamill surprise ‘Star Wars’ fans at Disneyland

Hamill made an impromptu appearance at the Star Tours ride in Anaheim

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill surprised fans at Disneyland this week. Scroll below to see a video of their reactions.

Hamill made the impromptu appearance at the Star Tours ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Tuesday (November 14).

The official Star Wars Twitter account has shared footage of the moment, which sees a Disneyland employee speaking to customers, saying: “Actually, you know what, the captain did mention something about a special passenger. Oh, and the Force is strong with this one.”

Hamill then surprises fans by walking in and saying: “Hello everyone!”. He later wrote on Twitter: “It took me long enough- but my childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true!”

See beneath.

Meanwhile, a new Star Wars film trilogy and TV series have been announced.

The trilogy will be helmed by The Last Jedi director and writer Rian Johnson. Disney and Lucasfilm have now announced that Johnson “will create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct, with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman onboard to produce.”

The new trilogy, a statement says, will be “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga” and “will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

“We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

No release dates have been given for the new trilogy films.