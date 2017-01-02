Mark Hamill recalls the “joy” of working with Carrie Fisher in emotional written tribute

"Carrie and I occupied a unique area in each other’s lives - it was like we were in a garage band together that somehow hit it huge."

Mark Hamill has paid further tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who died last week.

The two actors, who played Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia respectively in the original trilogy, enjoyed a close friendship that dated back to their first time working together on 1977’s A New Hope.

Writing as a guest columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill recalled both his professional relationship and personal friendship with Fisher, who passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest.

“She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life,” Hamill wrote. “I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set. Making her laugh was always a badge of honor… The lengths I would go to hear her laugh — there were no limits. I loved her and loved making her laugh.

“She was so off the wall, she could use it as protection. Part of what was so poignant about her was that she was vulnerable, that there was this glimmer of a little girl that was so appealing and it roused the protective nature in my personality.”

“When you were in her good graces, you couldn’t have more fun with any person on the planet,” he continued. “She was able to make you feel like you were the most important thing in her life. I think that’s a really rare quality. And then you could go 180 degrees opposite, where you were furious with one another and wouldn’t speak for weeks and weeks. But that’s all part of what makes a relationship complete. It’s not all one sided.

“Like I say, she was a handful. She was high maintenance. But my life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of Fisher’s death last week Star Wars fans in the US began holding lightsaber vigils in her memory.