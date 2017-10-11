Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ film

Actor suffered blunder at the movie's premiere

Actor Mark Ruffalo inadvertently live-streamed a portion of the Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, during the film’s premiere.

The film is set to hit cinemas officially on October 27, but its premiere was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (October 10).

The sequel to 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok stars Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett.

Ruffalo attended last night’s premiere and live-streamed his arrival to the event via Instagram. However, he then forgot to switch the stream off when he put his phone in his pocket as the movie started.

Viewers to the stream could hear audio from the unreleased film for up to 10 minutes before Ruffalo eventually realised his mistake. See below.

Recently, Mark Ruffalo revealed that the future of a Hulk solo movie to follow-on from Ragnarok is unlikely to ever happen.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen,” confirmed Ruffalo. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”