Mark Wahlberg says he’s asked God to forgive him for ‘Boogie Nights’

Mark Wahlberg has said that he hopes God can forgive him for appearing in Boogie Nights.

Wahlberg appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed 1997 film alongside an all-star cast that included Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle, John C Reilly, William H. Macy, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Heather Graham. The movie saw Wahlberg star as an aspiring porn actor.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” Wahlberg reportedly said during a public appearance in Chicago last week. “Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list,” he jokingly added when asked which movies he’d like to repent for.

Wahlberg was jailed when he was 16 for a racist attack on a Vietnamese man. Addressing the mistakes he’s made in his life, the actor said: “I’ve never been shy about sharing my past and the bad decisions I’ve made and being affiliated with gangs, being incarcerated, so absolutely I think [others] can identify with me on a personal level, and that’s why I’ve continued to try to do as much as I can to help young people.”

He continued: “It’s one thing to give money, or to start programs, but to be there and be able to talk to them, and tell them there is someone who has been through the same things they are going through and was able to turn their life around, and turn it into a big positive. That’s always important.”

Earlier this year, Wahlberg teased an upcoming musical collaboration with DJ Khaled.