Martin Scorsese reveals “stunning improvisation” that landed Margot Robbie her role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Robbie's break-out role as Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 film saw her star opposite its lead, Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese has praised Margot Robbie in a new written piece, while revealing all about the “stunning improvisation” that she delivered during her successful audition for The Wolf of Wall Street.

Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort in the 2013 film, a role which earned her high praise. The Australian actress has since gone to play high-profile roles in the likes of The Legend of Tarzan and Suicide Squad, and will soon star in the new film I, Tonya.

Praising Robbie in his piece for Time‘s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list, Scorsese lauded her “comedic genius, all-bets-off feistiness, grounded, hardscrabble toughness and emotional daring.”

The director then went on to recall her memorable audition for The Wolf of Wall Street, with Robbie winning the role thanks in part to a piece of “stunning improvisation” that occurred during the audition.

“She clinched her part in The Wolf of Wall Street during our first meeting,” Scorsese wrote. “[And she did it] by hauling off and giving Leonardo DiCaprio a thunderclap of a slap on the face – an improvisation that stunned us all.”

Robbie will soon star in a forthcoming Robin Hood-themed film as Maid Marian – a film that will see Marian take centre stage in proceedings.