Marvel bosses reveal how many ‘Spider-Man’ films Tom Holland has signed up for

His first stand-alone movie is out on July 7

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed that Tom Holland will star as Spider-Man in as many as five films.

The British star made his debut in Captain America: Civil War last year and is due to appear in his own stand-alone movie Spider-Man: Homecoming later this week.

But Feige said Holland will appear in a further three films.

He told the Toronto Sun: “We are looking at a five-movie storyline — Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, untitled Avengers, Homecoming 2 — or whatever we end up calling it — as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker.

“In the way that the events of Civil War directly inform the opening of Homecoming and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school. This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.”

The first reactions to Spider-Man: Homecoming recently hit the internet – and was hailed by fans as one of the best Marvel films to date so far. NME also praised the new movie in its review, describing it as a “zippy reboot zooms past its predecessors”.

The superhero film, drew positive comparisons with the work of 80’s director John Hughes, while others likened it to Sam Raimi’s acclaimed Spider-Man 2, from the original Sony trilogy.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.