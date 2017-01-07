Marvel teases ‘Secret Empire’ comic book to come later this year

It is connected to the current 'Captain America: Steve Rogers' series

Marvel have begun teasing a new comic book under the title Secret Empire.

A teaser image was shared by the company, which features Captain America’s shield, suggesting it is connected with the current Captain America: Steve Rogers series. It was released with the line “A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand”.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, that line is both an Abraham Lincoln quote and a reference to the promotional tagline used in Marvel’s 2016 Marvel Now! relaunch – “Divided We Stand”.

The Secret Empire was originally created by writer Steve Englehart when he was writing the Captain America and the Falcon series. In the books, the organisation was headed up by the President of the USA, who, at the time Englehart was writing, was Richard Nixon. This was never explicitly confirmed in the books, but other Marvel comics made around the same time depicted him as President.

There are no further details about what the new Secret Empire comic book will contain, but it will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, Netflix and Marvel Studios have announced five cast members for the forthcoming The Punisher TV series, including some classic Marvel favourites.

Frank Castle aka The Punisher is a popular antihero who made his Marvel Comics debut in 1974 and has previously been played on screen by actors including Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane and Ray Stevenson.

Netflix’s adaptation of the character into a new show will mark the sixth Marvel adaptation that’s been put together for the platform, following on from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the still to be launched Iron Fist and The Defenders.

According to Digital Spy, The Sopranos and 24 star Paul Schulze has been cast as Rawlins, a CIA agent who often comes into conflict with The Punisher’s one-man war on crime.

Actor Jason R. Moore will play Curtis Hoyle, a close friend of The Punisher and among the few who know he’s actually still alive. Daniel Webber is set to play war veteran Lewis Walcott, Michael Nathanson will play Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani’s partner Sam Stein and Jaime Ray Newman will portray Punisher ally Micro’s wife Sarah Lieberman.

The Punisher is set to air in 2017 on Netflix.