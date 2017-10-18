Chris Hemsworth wasn't happy

Major spoilers follow for Thor: Ragnarok.

The new Thor film may be more than a week away from release, but an Australian interviewer has already given away a key bit of plot information live on air.

Promoting Marvel‘s Thor: Ragnarok on Australian evening talk show The Project, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) were presented with a thorny question from presenter Tommy Little about Cate Blanchett’s character.

“The gorgeous Cate Blanchett plays your sister, Chris, and for a lot of this movie, your sister, she’s trying to kill you,” Little began.

At this point Chris Hemsworth raised his eyebrows and interrupted: “You can’t say sister, you can’t give that away.” Little replied: “Let’s pretend I didn’t,” Little replied.

Here Mark Ruffalo said in Pig Latin: “Ixnay on the istersay,” to which Little responded: “I think I should remove everything else that happens in the rest of that question.” See the moment from the 6:20 mark in the below clip.

