‘The Matrix’ set to return with a new movie

Will it be a reboot, a remake, a sequel or a prequel?

The legendary sci-fi franchise of ‘The Matrix’ looks set to return, with reports that Warner Bros. are in talks to make a new movie.

Keanu Reeves took the lead as Neo in the original trilogy, with ‘The Matrix’ making cinema history with its special effects and mind-bending plot in 1999, before ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ followed in 2003.

Now, another could be on the horizon – as The Hollywood Reporter claims that Warner Bros. Pictures are in talks to a ‘relaunch’ the franchise – either as reboot, remake, sequel, prequel or another form on screen.

It’s also claimed that ‘X2: X-Men United’ screenwriter Zak Penn is under consideration to write the treatment and script, while Michael B. Jordan (below) is also being considered to play the lead role.

Original Trilogy producer Joel Silver is said to have first approached the studio about the relaunch, while the original writers and directors, the Wachowski siblings are not involved – but Warner Bros are at least hoping for ‘their blessing’ before they continue. It is also reported that Silver sold his interest in all his movies to the studio in 2012 for around $30 million, and has a ‘strained relationship’ with the Wachowskis.

While last month saw the core cast of the original ‘Matrix’ reunite in public for the first time since the film’s release, Keanu Reeves also revealed what would convince him to sign up for a sequel.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved,” he said. “They would have to write it and direct it, and then we’d see where the story is.”

He added: “That’d be weird, but why not? People die, stories don’t.”

Last year, it was reported that ‘The Matrix’ had brought in $3billion in revenue – making it the highest grossing franchise of all time.