Matt Reeves confirmed as new ‘Batman’ director

Reeves replaces Ben Affleck in the chair for the next instalment in the superhero franchise.



Warner Bros. has confirmed that director Matt Reeves will be responsible for the next Batman film.

Reeves, who is best known for directing 2008 creature feature Cloverfield and 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, will take over from Ben Affleck who until recently was attached to direct the project.

Last month, the actor announced that he was stepping aside as director to focus on playing the lead role.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” he said. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

Affleck first took on the role of the caped crusader in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and is due to reprise the role in the upcoming Justice League.

The actor also co-wrote a script for a standalone Batman film but recently cast doubts over his involvement, despite reports that filming is due to begin as soon as this spring.

“That’s the idea,” he told the Guardian last month. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

Affleck previously revealed that Batman’s nemesis in the film will be the DC Comics character Deathstroke. Deathstroke, an assassin with superhuman strength, speed and agility, first appeared in comic book form in 1980 but did not cross paths with Batman until a 1991 comic.

There is no official release date for the film as yet, but it is expected to be in cinemas at some point in 2018.