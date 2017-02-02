Matthew McConaughey urges Hollywood to ’embrace’ Trump

Actor talks US politics in 'Andrew Marr Show' interview

Actor Matthew McConaughey has said that Hollywood should “embrace” President Trump as “they don’t have a choice now”.

Numerous Hollywood stars have spoken out against Trump in recent weeks, including Meryl Streep and Shia LaBeouf.

However, appearing on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, McConaughey said: “They don’t have a choice now. He’s our President. It’s very dynamic and as divisive of a time and inauguration as we’ve had, at the same time, it’s time for us to embrace. Shake hands with this fact, be constructive with him over the next four years.”

“Even those who most strongly may disagree with his principles or things he’s said or done — which is another thing, we’ll see what he does compared to what he has said — no matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think how constructive can you be. Because he’s out president for the next four years, at least.” Watch in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Trump has called on people to “pray” for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings, speaking at National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC earlier today (February 2). Schwarzenegger took over as Apprentice host from Trump, who previously starred in 14 seasons of the US show.

Getty Images

Speaking at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which is intended to be a forum for political, social and business discussions, Trump said that he was replaced on the show by a “big movie star” and “we know how that turned out”.

He continued: “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Barnett, Apprentice producer who was in the audience] will never ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings.”