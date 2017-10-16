"A bunch of people have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine"

The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik has responded after she was accused of “victim blaming” for an article she wrote in response to the accusations of sexual assault faced by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actress, who plays Amy in the hugely popular CBS sitcom, faced criticism online after she seemingly suggested that her choice to “dress modestly” was “self protecting and wise”.

“I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy”, she wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times.

Actress Patricia Arquette was among the leading voices who criticised Bialik’s essay, and claimed that her comments would not have prevented her own experiences of sexual assault.

“I have to say I was dressed non provocatively at 12 walking home from school when men masturbated at me. It’s not the clothes”, the Oscar winner wrote on Twitter.

“It is also not outrageous for anyone to expected to be treated in a professional matter by anyone in a professional relationship.”

Now, Bialik has directly responded to the backlash and claimed that her words had been “twisted” out of context.

“A bunch of people have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or her behaviour”, she wrote on Twitter.

“Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that’s absurd and not at all what this piece was about”.

She also confirmed that she plans to further discuss her views in a Facebook Live interview with the New York Times later today.

Meanwhile, James Corden has also apologised after he faced backlash for a controversial Harvey Weinstein joke that he made while hosting a Los Angeles gala on Saturday night.