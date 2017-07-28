Tina Fey has described the cast as "baby Timberlakes"

The main cast for the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls has been confirmed.

The show is due to open on October 31st at the National Theatre in Washington DC.

EW reports that Erika Henningsen will play the “home-schooled jungle freak” and protagonist Cady Heron (originally played by Lindsay Lohan), Taylor Louderman will play Regina George, Gretchen Wieners will be played by Ashley Park, and Kate Rockwell will play Karen Smith.

The “art freaks” Damian and Janis will be played by Grey Henson and Barrett Wilbert Weed respectively.

Other iconic cast members to be confirmed are Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

SO EXCITED TO BE A PART OF THIS CAST! Just announced yesterday!! Thanks @entertainmentweekly for the profiles. @meangirlsbway A post shared by Kyle Selig (@kaselig) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Henningsen, who will play Cady, recently became the youngest Fantine in history in the Broadway production of Les Miserables, and Louderman is currently starring in Kinky Boots. Park has performed in The King and I and Rockwell is known for Hair and Legally Blonde.

Erika Henningsen posted a photo of herself with Louderman and Park together in 2010 following the announcement.

Circa 2010 with @taylizlou & @ashleyparklady. Just a newbie freshman trying to hang with the squad…some things never change 🙂 Can't wait to share the stage with these two joyous beauties and the rest of the incredible MEAN GIRLS team. A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Back in May, Mean Girls creator Tina Fey told Jimmy Fallon that the cast “are so talented, like a bunch of baby Timberlakes.”

Fey’s husband Jeff Richmond is composing songs for the show, with lyrics by Legally Blonde lyricist Nell Benjamin.