Lindsay Lohan will keep “forcing” and “pushing” for a ‘Mean Girls’ sequel

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she has written a treatment for a Mean Girls sequel.

Lohan starred in the original 2004 film alongside Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried and writer Tina Fey.

Speaking to CNN Abu Dhabi correspondent Becky Anderson during a live Facebook interview, she expressed her interest in reprising her role of Cady Heron in a sequel to the 2004 hit.

“I have been trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2.’ It is not in my hands,” she explained, adding, “I know that [writer] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy… I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Lohan revealed that she’s already written a treatment for the sequel and would love Jimmy Fallon and her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to have roles. “I just need a response,” she joked.

In October, the Mean Girls musical was announced. Set to open next year, the musical was confirmed via the film’s official Twitter account and Facebook page.

The film’s Facebook page and Twitter account stated that the musical would be coming to Washington, D.C. in the fall of 2017.

The musical was first confirmed in March, with Fey telling The Metro: “My husband, (composer) Jeff Richmond and I, (along with lyricist) Nell Benjamin, have been working on it.” Nell Benjamin has previously worked on the Legally Blonde musical.

The exact location, opening date or theatre is yet to be revealed but official Instagram and Twitter accounts have been set up to keep up with the Mean Girls musical news.