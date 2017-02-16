Mel Gibson in talks to direct ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel

The 'Passion of the Christ' director is the favourite to succeed David Ayer

Mel Gibson is reportedly in talks to direct the next installment of Suicide Squad. He would succeed David Ayer, who directed 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad features some of the most iconic DC Comics villains, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress and Jared Leto as The Joker.

The film received less than favourable reviews upon its release and is currently rated 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gibson is in talks with Warner Bros. to direct its forthcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

However, THR cautions that a deal is not official, but adds that Gibson is at the top of the studio’s list to succeed director David Ayer, who is currently working on DC’s female-led superhero flick with Margo Robbie.

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson revealed he has an hour of unseen Braveheart footage that could be used to make an extended cut.

Gibson’s Oscar-running 1995 film, which he directed and starring in, boasts an epic running time of two hours 48 minutes. However, it could have been even longer.

“There’s almost an hour [of unseen footage] lying on the floor someplace, but I think it’s the right hour,” Gibson told Collider. “There’s literally an hour someplace. There’s an hour of stuff.”

Asked if he has ever been approached about putting together an extended cut of Braveheart, Gibson replied: “People have mentioned, ‘It’s a big deal, wooh.’ I don’t know, [if] somebody – Fox or Paramount – want to finance that, go ahead. They want to dig up the footage, I’ll slap it back together. And then we’ll get Steve Rosenblum, who’s a great editor. I’ve worked with him since a couple of times. I think he’d be up for it.”