Meryl Streep hits out against “disgraceful” Harvey Weinstein

The actor praised the "heroes" that spoke out against the film producer.

Following the firing of Hollywood mogul and film producer Harvey Weinstein, Meryl Streep has condemned the executive and praised the brave women who spoke out against him.

Weinstein was fired earlier today (October 9) following a litany of sexual harassment claims from women he’s worked with in the past. He has now been terminated from employment at The Weinstein Company “effective immediately” “in light of new information about misconduct”.

Now, Meryl Streep has issued a statement through The Huffington Post revealing that she was unaware of these accusations surrounding Weinstein. The two worked together on numerous films such as ‘The Iron Lady’ and ‘August: Osage County’.

Streep’s statement begins: “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.” She continued.

“I didn’t know about these other offences: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts.”

“The behaviour is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar.” Streep concludes: “Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

Elsewhere, Meryl Streep is scheduled to appear in the ‘Mamma Mia’ sequel which has been given a theatrical release of July 20, 2018.