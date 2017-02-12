Meryl Streep to Donald Trump: “I am the most ‘overrated’ actress”

Streep referenced the President's post-Golden Globes comments about her during a speech at a fundraiser last night (February 11)

Meryl Streep has hit back at Donald Trump following his comments about her after last month’s Golden Globes, calling herself “the most ‘overrated’ actress.”

Streep criticised the US President during her acceptance speech for the prestigious Cecil B Demille Award at last month’s ceremony, slamming Trump for his “instinct to humiliate.” Trump later replied in a Twitter rant, calling The Iron Lady star “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign last night (February 11), Streep referenced her fall-out with Trump in a speech that robustly defended LGBTQ, civil and women’s rights.

“I am the most ‘overrated’ and most over-decorated and currently — currently — I am the most over-berated actor… of my generation,” the 67-year-old said, to huge cheers from the audience.

Getty

“If you think people got mad when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until they come and try to take away our happiness,” Streep warned. “We’re not going to go back to the bad old days of ignorance and oppression and hiding who we are.

“We owe it to the people who have died for our rights, and who have died before they even got their own.”

Streep then encouraged critics of the President to continue their opposition to his policies, saying: “If we live through this precarious moment – if [Trump’s] catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter – we will have much to thank our current leader for. He will have woken us up to how fragile freedom is.”

After Trump lashed out at Streep last month, a 2015 interview with the President resurfaced – showing Trump complimenting the multiple Oscar-winner as one of his favourite actresses.