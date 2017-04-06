Michael Caine explains why he voted for Brexit

Legendary actor shares his thoughts on the UK's departure from the EU.

Sir Michael Caine has predicted that the UK’s departure from the EU “will be alright” and explained why he voted for it.

The legendary actor was speaking at the premiere of his latest film, Going In Style, in which he, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin play geriatric bank robbers.

“I think it will be alright,” Caine told Sky News.

“I voted for Brexit,” he continued. “What it is with me, I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant. It wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom.”

He added: “In politics you’re always going into areas you’ve never been before, so you’re going to get lost and then you’re going to find your way, and then it’ll be alright.”

Caine, 84, also explained why he has no intention of retiring from making movies.

“People always say ‘are you going to retire?’ and of course the movie business retires you,” he said. “You get paid a fortune for kissing the most beautiful women in the world – not a bad job is it? That’s why none of us retire early.”

Last year, Caine revealed he decided to change his name legally due to increased airport security caused by the threat of ISIS.