Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander ‘married’ in Ibiza wedding

Couple reportedly got married at the weekend

Actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander got married at the weekend, according to reports.

The couple had been dating since late 2014 after meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans and are said to have wed at a ceremony in Ibiza, People reports.

A source told People that Fassbender, 40, and Vikander, 29, “exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family”.

The pair have not yet publicly confirmed the news.

Vikander discussed her low-key relationship with Fassbender in an interview last year, saying: “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

