Microsoft ‘objected to the Zune joke in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

But the film's director says the Zune plays a pivotal role in the film.

Microsoft reacted badly to the Zune joke in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, the film’s director has revealed.

At the end of the Marvel sequel, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin gives Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill a Zune to replace his broken Walkman, joking that it’s what everyone on earth is now using to play music.

During a Facebook Q&A, ComicBook reports, director James Gunn said that Microsoft objected to the reference because it plays on the idea of Microsoft’s Zune being a notorious flop.

However, he also pointed out that Microsoft’s music device has a pivotal role in the film because it creates a bonding moment between Peter Grill and Baby Groot.

“As [Peter Quill] starts to listen to the music… Baby Groot crawls into his lap,” Gunn explained. “And as we see Peter Quill looking down at Baby Groot, we see a father’s love for his son. And it is a very unselfish moment on the part of Peter Quill.”

“That’s why that moment is so important to me in the movie, and why it is so important to the development of Peter Quill,” Gunn added.

Speaking to NME at the UK premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn said that while the final movie in the trilogy would be coming soon, he had ideas about how to expand the universe from here.

“I’m doing the third movie, I’m working on that now, that will be the final version of this iteration of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’,” Gunn told NME. “I’m still working with marvel to create where these characters are going to go, what’s going to happen to them, what other new characters are we going to spawn in the franchise – how is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’ going to spawn the next 10 years of Marvel’s cinematic universe? But right now this will be the complete trio of these three movies.”

He continued: “I know everything, I know exactly when we’re going to go shoot, I know exactly when it will be released, I’m not able to announce it yet. It’s not too tight but I need to make sure that I have enough time to make the movie. I just talked to Vin Diesel the other night, and he’s got to have another ‘Fast & The Furious’ movie in theatres in under two years – that’s just crazy, I couldn’t do that.”