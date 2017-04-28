Mike Myers wants to do another ‘Austin Powers’ movie

'Yeah baby, yeah'

Mike Myers has admitted that he would love to do another Austin Powers movie.

The actor released three spy spoof movies in the series between 1997 and 2003.

They were created as a ”tribute” to Myers’ father who passed away in 1991.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Myers said: ”After my dad died in 1991, I was taking stock of his influence on me as a person and his influence on me with comedy in general. So Austin Powers was a tribute to my father, who [introduced me to] James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles, The Goodies, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore.

”I would love to do another, but you just have to see. I was devastated by my father’s death. But to have that turn into something that makes people happy is unbelievably satisfying. It’s that kind of stuff you never get used to or get tired of.”

Last year, Austin Powers director Jay Roach said there was still hope of creating a fourth instalment in the spy comedy series, but it won’t be for a while yet.

“I would say it’s in a latent phase right now but someday if we find the right idea that seems to have it earn itself, for sure.

“Mike gave me the break of a lifetime in letting me direct so I’m always good to go.”

The first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was a huge success when it was initially released in 1997, and spawned the sequels Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, released in 1999, and 2003’s Goldmember.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper recently spoke out about his legendary Wayne’s World “we’re not worthy” scene 25 years on.

The rock comedy, which stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, was first released in 1992.

The scene sees Wayne and Garth meeting Cooper backstage. When he asks them to “hang out” the pair bow to their knees and say: “We’re not worthy, we’re not worthy, we’re scum”. You can view the clip below.

“I think we did it in two takes,” Cooper reflected. “They [Myers and Carvey] were doing everything they could to get me to break up. But they didn’t realise my iron will, so I went right through that dialogue and I think I surprised.” them.