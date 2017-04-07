Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer is being treated for alcoholism

'Austin Powers' actor says he's planning to check into a rehab facility later this week.

Actor Verne Troyer has revealed he is being treated for alcoholism.

The 48-year-old actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, said he is planning to check into rehab for further treatment. He has previously checked into rehab for alcohol abuse several times in the past.

He wrote on Facebook last night (April 6): “I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation. As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

He continued: “I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment center later this week to continue to get the help that I need. I want to thank everyone that’s reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this.”

Troyer has also made appearances in films including The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas and Men In Black. He has appeared on TV frequently over the years, and finished fourth on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

More recently, he has appeared in TV adverts for BGO.com.