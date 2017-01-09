Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter praises Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech

Bernice A. King endorsed Streep's powerful words, which she made at last night's (January 8) Golden Globes

The daughter of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. has supported Meryl Streep‘s powerful Golden Globes speech, in which she criticised President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep delivered a powerful speech after picking up the prestigious Cecil B Demille Award at the LA awards ceremony last night (January 8), attacking Trump for his “instinct to humiliate.” Trump has since responded to Streep’s remarks on Twitter, calling her “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

However, another prominent voice of support has backed Streep following her speech, with the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice A. King, praising the 67-year-old’s remarks on her Twitter account.

“Thanks for reminding us that we should live on what my father called the ‘higher plane of dignity and discipline,’” wrote King on the social media platform. King serves as CEO of The King Center, an Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to civil rights.

See King’s tweet below.

Streep was also supported by Frank Ocean, who posted a message of endorsement on his Tumblr earlier today (January 9) along with a new photo of himself – his first posts on social media in 2017.

Watch Streep’s speech from the Golden Globes last night in full below.