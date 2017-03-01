‘Moonlight’ and ‘La La Land’ directors talk Oscars Best Picture mistake

Barry Jenkins and Damien Chazelle speak in new interview

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins have spoken about the now-infamous Oscars Best Picture mix-up in a new interview.

The Oscars incident saw La La Land mistakenly named as Best Picture, with the cast and crew taking to the stage to accept the award – only to be informed that Moonlight had in fact won, just a matter of minutes late – much to the shock of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Presenters Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway were apparently given the wrong envelope.

Speaking to Variety, Jenkins said of the incident: “It’s messy, but it’s kind of gorgeous.”

He added: “You have these two groups of people who came together for a second. There’s a picture with me hugging Jordan [Horowitz, a producer of La La Land], and Adele [Romanski, producer of Moonlight] has her arm on his shoulder. That’s what the moment was.”

Chazelle said: “Everything looked so energised, I at first thought there was some kind of prank going on.”

He also spoke of the affection between the two camps: “It’s weird to be friendly with someone [who is a rival] but to feel like there’s a mano-a-mano thing, which I guess is the nature of the Oscars. So it was nice to explode that myth a little bit on a big stage.”

Of first seeing Moonlight, Chazelle said: “You could feel it. It was so beautiful”, while Jenkins said of La La Land: “It made me feel nostalgic for LA, which I have never felt.”

Jenkins also recently revealed what he wanted to say during his acceptance speech.