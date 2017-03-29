More photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in new ‘Tomb Raider’ film emerge

Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu co-star in the 2008 reboot.

Following this week’s first official picture, more photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot have been released.

Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, was cast as Croft after it had been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was frontrunner for the role.

The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will co-star as the reboot’s main villain. Daniel Wu, who previously appeared in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.

The third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2018. The new film will follow two previous Tomb Raider movies starring Angelina Jolie: 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Production on the new movie began in January.

The film’s synopsis has also been revealed. It reads: “Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone.”

“Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.”