A certain Merc with a Mouth has pissed off cinema-goers....

The most complained about films of the last year have been revealed, and it seems like Deadpool got the backs of UK cinema-goers up in a way that no other film managed to do.

The Marvel film, which starred Ryan Reynolds as the titular Merc with a Mouth, attracted a total of 51 complaints – which were primarily focused on the level of violence and sexual references in the film.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the complaints were promptly dismissed by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), who argued that the film’s 15 rating was wholly suitable.

“Though the violence is strong and frequently bloody, this often occurs during fast-paced action sequences with little focus on detail. There is also a comic tone to the violence, and the film’s fantastical setting further distances it from reality. The Classification Guidelines state that at 15, violence may be strong but should not dwell on the infliction of pain or injury”, the report stated.

It was closely followed by DC Comics team-up Suicide Squad, which received 30 complaints – largely from parents who were unhappy that the film hadn’t received a 12A rating in order for their children to see it.

In response, the BBFC ruled that the violence in the film was too strong to justify a 12A rating.

But it was the third place that proved to be the biggest surprise – with Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children receiving 20 complaints which were mainly from parents who argued that it was too scary for a 12A film.

The controversy, however, hasn’t dented Deadpool’s global success – with filming on the sequel beginning last month.