The first reviews are in for Mother!, the new psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, with the movie receiving mostly widespread acclaim.

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) and also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and more alongside Lawrence. It’s due to be released in cinemas next week (September 15). Its UK premiere takes place in London this evening (September 6).

Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 5), the first critics’ takes have been coming in and are largely positive. Time Out described the film as the “moviegoing gauntlet of the year”, while Variety lauded it as a “roller-coaster-of-weird exhibitionism”.

The Guardian called it an “anxiety dream of horror and dismay”, adding: “As horror it is ridiculous, as comedy it is startling and hilarious, and as a machine for freaking you out it is a thing of wonder.”

TIME magazine, meanwhile, were less praising, writing of Mother!: “It tries so desperately to be crazy and disturbing that all we can see is the effort made and the money spent. No wonder there’s an exclamation mark in its title. Aronofsky just doesn’t know when to quit”

Speaking to Vulture, Aronofsky recently compared the movie to Black Swan and described Mother! as “a cruise missile shooting into a wall.”

He continued: “I want audiences to be prepared for that and prepped that it’s a very intense ride. Knowing that there’s some terrifying secret at the core of this thing, that the film’s going to go there, and you should only come if you’re ready to get on that roller coaster.”