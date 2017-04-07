MTV Movie and TV Awards scraps separate prizes for male and female actors

Hugh Jackman and Emma Watson will compete for the same acting prize.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards have scrapped separate prizes for male and female actors.

This year’s ceremony will award gender-neutral acting prizes for the first time. Beauty And The Beast‘s Emma Watson will compete against Logan‘s Hugh Jackman for the Best Actor trophy.

Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya, The Edge Of Seventeen‘s Hailee Steinfeld, Split‘s James McAvoy and Hidden Figures‘ Taraji P. Henson are nominated for the movie actor award, too.

Meanwhile, Atlanta‘s Donald Glover faces competition from Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown in the Best Actor In A Show category.

Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, This Is Us‘s Mandy Moore, The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jane The Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez are shortlisted in this category too.

Earlier this year, the National Television Awards also dropped the idea of having separate categories for male and female actors. “It felt right for the National Television Awards to make the change,” a spokesperson said at the time. “A great performance is great regardless of gender and we think that dropping the male/female division has made the drama performance category more exciting.”

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will be held on May 7. Get Out leads the way with a total of six nominations.