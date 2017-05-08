MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: Full winners’ list

The revamped awards - which now include accolades for television - also presented gender-neutral awards for the first time ever

Stranger Things, Emma Watson and Get Out were among the big winners at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017.

Held last night (May 7) at the Shrine Auditorium in LA, the awards were particularly significant for their introduction of gender-neutral awards, as well as combining the accolades for film and television for the first time.

Watson won in the coveted ‘Best Actor in a Movie’ category for her work in Beauty and the Beast, which also picked up the gong for ‘Movie of the Year’. The major TV categories were dominated by Stranger Things, which won ‘Show of the Year’ and saw its star Millie Bobby Brown pick up ‘Best Actor in a Show’.

Landmark horror film Get Out, meanwhile, saw its star and former Skins actor Daniel Kaluuya pick up the ‘Next Generation’ award. See the full list of winners from last night below.

Winners in bold

Movie of the year:

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best actor in a movie:

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Show of the year:

Stranger Things

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

This Is Us

Best actor in a show:

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Best kiss:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best villain:

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Best host:

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Best documentary:

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best reality competition:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best comedic performance:

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Best hero:

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Tearjerker:

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

Next generation:

Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best duo:

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American story:

Blackish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best fight against the system:

Hidden Figures

Get Out

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Trending:

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Best musical moment:

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble –Grease: Live

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend – Beauty and the Beast

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live!

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down