MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: Full winners’ list
The revamped awards - which now include accolades for television - also presented gender-neutral awards for the first time ever
Stranger Things, Emma Watson and Get Out were among the big winners at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017.
Held last night (May 7) at the Shrine Auditorium in LA, the awards were particularly significant for their introduction of gender-neutral awards, as well as combining the accolades for film and television for the first time.
Watson won in the coveted ‘Best Actor in a Movie’ category for her work in Beauty and the Beast, which also picked up the gong for ‘Movie of the Year’. The major TV categories were dominated by Stranger Things, which won ‘Show of the Year’ and saw its star Millie Bobby Brown pick up ‘Best Actor in a Show’.
Landmark horror film Get Out, meanwhile, saw its star and former Skins actor Daniel Kaluuya pick up the ‘Next Generation’ award. See the full list of winners from last night below.
Winners in bold
Movie of the year:
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Best actor in a movie:
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Show of the year:
Stranger Things
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
This Is Us
Best actor in a show:
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Best kiss:
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”
Best villain:
Allison Williams – “Get Out”
Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”
Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”
Best host:
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Best documentary:
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best reality competition:
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best comedic performance:
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Best hero:
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Tearjerker:
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
Next generation:
Daniel Kaluuya
Chrissy Metz
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best duo:
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American story:
Blackish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best fight against the system:
Hidden Figures
Get Out
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Trending:
“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil
“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards
Best musical moment:
“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble –Grease: Live
“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend – Beauty and the Beast
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls
“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land
“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live!
“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down