Myleene Klass told Harvey Weinstein to “fuck off” after being offered a “sex contract”

Myleene Klass was once offered a “sex contract” by shamed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, it has been claimed.

Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women over the past week. Weinstein’s accusers include high-profile stars such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne.

Klass had interviewed Weinstein at Cannes Film Festival in 2010 while working for CNN. She was then allegedly invited for lunch the next day by Weinstein.

The former Hear’Say singer spoke about the incident later that same year, but failed to name the “newly married Hollywood star” at the time.

She said that the man had “asked me to sign some kind of sex contract with him. I just thought, ‘Mate, which planet are you from?’”

Klass added at the time: “I met him a few times and when I went to interview him it was like something out of a film. We were having lunch and as the starter arrived he launched into it. I was like, ‘Bugger, I’ve got main and ­dessert to go – I’m stuck here’.”

“Then his PA came over with a confidentiality contract. I just thought, ‘Oh my God, your poor wife.’ I don’t want to be a marriage-wrecker.”

In a separate interview, she said: “It would bring Hollywood down if the story got out. But I won’t say anything. It’s not my style.”

Now The Sun reports that the individual Klass was referring to was Weinstein. The producer has not yet she responded to these claims.

A source told the paper: “[Myleene] thought his intentions were genuine. But as soon as she found out what he really wanted, she told him to fuck off.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Weinstein is facing criminal investigations over some of the allegations.