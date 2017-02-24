Naomie Harris says Daniel Craig could “come back” as James Bond

Craig's future as 007 has been uncertain for some time

Naomie Harris has hinted that Daniel Craig may return as James Bond in the next 007 film.

Craig’s future as Bond – a role he has played for the second-longest time in the film franchise’s history – is uncertain, having previously said that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than have to play Bond again. However, the 48-year-old spoke positively about playing 007 again during an interview last year, suggesting that he would be willing to take up the role once more.

Craig’s co-star Harris – who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s (February 26) Oscars for her part in Moonlight – has now added to the speculation that Craig may return to the role for the next Bond film.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace after picking up her OBE for services to drama yesterday (Februray 23), Harris – who plays Eve Moneypenny – spoke about Craig’s future.

Press

“I really don’t think that they’ve moved on from Daniel,” she said. “I think there’s a very good chance that Daniel will come back. I think it’s way too early to be thinking about other people at this stage.

“Thee fact that the last two Bonds [Spectre and Skyfall] have been the highest-grossing Bond movies of all time shows that people love him as Bond, and they desperately want him to return,” Harris continued. “And I don’t think Daniel is immune to that… I think he’s very aware, so I think that adds an extra level of pressure. But he has to ultimately do what feels right to him.

“But I know that we, as a cast, collectively want him back. I know that Barbara and Michael – our producers – desperately want him back, so I think the only person that needs persuading is Daniel.”