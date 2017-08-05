NASA responds to 9-year-old who applied to be a ‘guardian of the galaxy’

The child send in his letter he was "young" so could "learn to think like an alien"

NASA have responded to a nine-year-old child who sent them a letter applying to be a “guardian of the galaxy”.

The space agency recently advertised a vacancy for a Planetary Protection Officer whose job would be to prevent “organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration”.

Jack Davis sent NASA a handwritten letter saying why he thought he would be a good hire for the role. “I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job,” he wrote. “One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see.”

He added that he had seen the show Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and hoped to see Men In Black in the future. “I am great at video games,” he continued. “I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He signed off the letter with his name and “guardian of the galaxy, fourth grade”.

NASA’s Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall called Davis to thank him for his interest in working for the agency, while Planetary Science Director Jim Green has written the child a letter too, as Digital Spy reports.

“I hear you are a “guardian of the galaxy”,” Green began the note. “Our Planetary Protection Office position is really cool and is very important work. It’s about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars.”

“It’s also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System.”

He continued: “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”