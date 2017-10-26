Natassia Malthe accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

The Norwegian actress and model held a press conference in New York yesterday (October 25) to detail the accusation

The actress and model Natassia Malthe has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a London hotel room following the 2008 BAFTA Awards.

Malthe is the latest high-profile name to speak out against Weinstein, who is currently facing mounting accusations of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations he “unequivocally denies”.

Malthe – who has starred in such films as This Means War and Lake Placid – held a press conference in New York yesterday (October 25) to give an account of Weinstein’s alleged actions.

The Norwegian actress told reporters that she had met the producer at an after-party following the 2008 BAFTAs, and felt pressured into telling him that she was staying at the Sanderson Hotel.

After being woken up by pounding on her hotel room door, Malthe said the producer yelled: “Open the door Natassia Malthe, it’s Harvey Weinstein.”

“His clothes were messy and his face didn’t look normal and I thought: could he possibly be on drugs?” Malthe said in her account. Upon opening the door, Weinstein then allegedly implied that sex would get Malthe a part in an upcoming film.

“[Weinstein] then pushed me back and forced himself onto me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom. However, he did not ejaculate inside me. After having sexual intercourse, he masturbated.”

“I was completely grossed out,” she continued. “I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me. I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end. I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust.”

Malthe also alleged that a later meeting at a hotel in LA saw Weinstein invite her to join a threesome – which she refused.

“I had experienced sexual harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood, but my experiences with Harvey were the worst,” Malthe said.

Gloria Allred, Malthe’s lawyer, said that the actress is “considering” whether to make a report to police over the allegation.

A spokesman for Weinstein issued an earlier statement in response: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. With respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Meanwhile, a number of former Miramax employees have described an alleged atmosphere of “manipulation and fear” at the company during Harvey Weinstein‘s tenure.