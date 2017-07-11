Netflix reveal plans for ‘The Eggplant Emoji’ movie about a severed penis

Netflix have announced plans for a new The Eggplant Emoji movie about a severed penis, with Funny Or Die‘s Jake Szymanski on board to direct.

As The Hollywood Reporter report, Szymanski has firmed up a deal with Netflix to direct the upcoming comedy film. Ben Stiller is also producing alongside Nicky Weinstock, and Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck (the creators and stars of the hit Comedy Central show Workaholics).

The film’s plot is as absurd as you might expect, with the topline as follows: “When a teenager accidentally cuts off his penis during a camping trip, he and his friends rush to save the appendage before it’s too late.”

A release date for The Eggplant Movie has not yet been revealed.

The new film comes on the heels of The Emoji Movie, a theatre-bound full-length animation due later this month (July 28).

The emoji-based film stars James Corden, Silicon Valley actor TJ Miller, Broad City star Ilana Glazer, American Pie actress Jennifer Coolidge, Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph and Patrick Stewart as the poo emoji. It is made by the studio behind last year’s Angry Birds Movie and is directed by Tony Leondis (Kung Fu Panda). It will released on July 28.

The plot involves the “secret lives of emojis” trapped in a smartphone. The protagonist of the animated movie is Gene (Miller), a unique emoji who is capable of facial expressions, but wants to be “normal” like the other emojis. He goes on a journey with the aid of his best friend, Hi-5 (Corden) and “the notorious code breaker emoji” Jailbreak (Glazer) to find the Code which will fix him.