Millarhouse creator Mark Miller says, "Netflix is the future."

Online streaming service Netflix has purchased the Scottish publishing house Millarworld in its first acquisition, it has been announced.

The comic-book publishers are best known for creating Kick-Ass and Kingsman, both of which have been made into highly successful film adaptations. The latter’s sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be released on September 29th 2017.

The terms of the deal allow Netflix to “acquire intellectual property and ownership of stories featuring compelling characters.” Millarworld will continue to exist as a publisher and create new stories under the deal.

Netflix have established a reputation for creating successful TV show adaptions of comic-book stories, including the Marvel collaborations Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist.

Mark Miller, who established Millarworld in 2004, has expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, issuing a statement on his website reading: “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”

Details of how much Netflix paid for Millarhouse have not been released.