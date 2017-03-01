Watch Michael Fassbender star in the terrifying new ‘Alien: Covenant’ trailer

The forthcoming new film will serve as the sequel to 2012's 'Prometheus'

The latest trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released, giving viewers a glimpse of some of the terrifying extra-terrestrial creatures that its star Michael Fassbender will do battle with.

The film – set for release on May 19 – is the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, which served as the first installment in the Alien prequel series. Ridley Scott has once again taken the director’s seat, continuing his long association with the franchise.

With the release of Alien: Covenant just over two months away, the latest teaser for the film has been released – following on from the first trailer, which arrived on Christmas Day.

In the new clip, the film’s lead star Fassbender is seen leading his spaceship crew on a remote planet which, remarkably, shows sign of animal and plant life. However, all is not well with this seemingly undiscovered paradise, as the crew – who also include Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and James Franco – come into contact with the nasty aliens who populate the planet.

Watch the new trailer for Alien: Covenant below.

Back in January, Aliens director James Cameron shared his thoughts on how the film franchise has panned out since he directed the 1986 sequel.

“I don’t think it’s worked out terribly well,” Cameron said. “I think we’ve moved on beyond it. It’s like, okay, we’ve got it, we’ve got the whole Freudian biomechanoid meme. I’ve seen it in 100 horror films since.”