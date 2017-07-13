New ‘Batman’ director reveals his plans for Ben Affleck’s script

Ouch.

Matt Reeves, director of the new Batman movie, has confirmed he won’t be using Ben Affleck’s script.

In January the actor announced that he was stepping aside as director to focus on playing the lead role. He was subsequently replaced by Reeves, whose new movie War Of The Planet Of The Apes is earning rave reviews.

The actor also co-wrote a script for the standalone Batman film, but Reeves has said he wants to take the project in a different direction.

“No, it’s a new story,” he told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he’ll be using Affleck’s script. “It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

Affleck first took on the role of the caped crusader in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and is due to reprise the role in the upcoming Justice League movie.

The actor previously revealed that Batman’s nemesis in the standalone film will be the DC Comics character Deathstroke. Deathstroke, an assassin with superhuman strength, speed and agility, first appeared in comic book form in 1980 but did not cross paths with Batman until a 1991 comic.

However, it is now unknown whether Reeves still intends to make Deathstroke the film’s main villain.