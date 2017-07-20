Take a look a the new Batmobile

Batman's new vehicle was unveiled at Comic-Con

The brand new Batmobile from the upcoming Justice League movie has been unveiled at Comic-Con. Check it out below.

The new and upgraded Batmobile will be driven by The Dark Knight in Batman’s appearance in the upcoming ‘Justice League’ film – set for release on November 16, 2017.

The vehicle was revealed and put on display during this week’s Comic-Con. Check out photos, footage and fan reaction below.

Set a few months after Batman v Superman, Justice League follows Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who become aware of the alien threat posed by the forces of Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

They gather a team to fight back, which includes The Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur “Aquaman” Curry (Jason Momoa) and Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), whose lifesaving technological enhancement turn him into Cyborg. You can see the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller also teased what to expect from The Flash and hailed the character as “endearing”.

“He’s this really endearing, altruistic nerd”, he said. “He’s the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says ‘We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!’ I don’t even have drumsticks!”